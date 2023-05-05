Hogwarts Legacy: How to Get the Rare Merlin's Cloak and More Twitch Drops

Hogwarts Legacy doesn't have any real DLC to speak of in terms of expansions or content like that, but it does have a couple of extra cosmetics that have been available from time to time for players to claim and equip. One of those is the Merlin's cloak outfit, a starry cloak that's been given away periodically throughout the Hogwarts Legacy campaign prior to and right around the game's release. It's back again now, but only for this week, and to get it, you'll have to tune into one of the game's Legacy Live events and watch it for a while.

For those who've already gotten this in the past, there's more to look forward to, too, since additional Twitch Drops will be live for the next couple of weeks to celebrate the game's release on the PS4 and Xbox One consoles. More details on those and the coveted Merlin's Cloak outfit can be found below.

How to Get Merlin's Cloak in Hogwarts Legacy

Your opportunity to snag Merlin's Cloak is coming back! Watch @AvalancheWB play #HogwartsLegacy during Legacy Live! on May 5 at 9 a.m. PT at https://t.co/t4mVCOZktQ for at least 20 minutes to earn! pic.twitter.com/uJ8cXvOXlv — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) May 3, 2023

If you missed out on Merlin's Cloak previously, now's your chance to get it. Developer Avalanche Software and WB Games announced that they'd be hosting another Legacy Live this week to talk more about the game, its last-gen console launch, and likely the success of Hogwarts Legacy given that it was just recently announced that the game had crossed the $1 billion mark in terms of sales.

To get the item, you'll need to pay a visit to the Avalanche Software Twitch channel and watch the Legacy Live stream for 20 minutes. It starts on May 5th at 9 a.m. PT, and you should get a notification once you've watched enough to indicate that you've received the item.

To make sure that you're eligible for this, however, you'll want to make sure you have a WB Games account and then connect that account to your Twitch account, too. More details on that can be found here.

How to Get More Twitch Drops in Hogwarts Legacy

Get your wands ready! Grab the Professor Ronen Cosmetic Set by watching Legacy Live! on 5/5 at 9 a.m. PT, or by watching any streamers playing #HogwartsLegacy with Twitch Drops enabled. To obtain, you must watch for at least 30 mins per reward. Drops will be available 5/5 – 6/1. pic.twitter.com/k2NIHpgWM2 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) May 3, 2023

If you've already got Merlin's Cloak but maybe missed out on something else along the way, you can still earn more Twitch Drops throughout the rest of the month. Those include glasses, gloves, a scarf, and full outfits.

To get those, you've got a bit more of a choice when it comes to who you're watching since all you have to do is watch any streamers playing Hogwarts Legacy for 30 minutes between May 5th and June 1st. Once you've done that, you should get the full Professor Ronen cosmetic set all at once.