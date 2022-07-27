Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Potentially Leaked

Hogwarts Legacy -- the new Harry Potter game from Avalanche Software and WB Games for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- is officially slated to release sometime this year. When this year is the million dollar question. Amidst rumors and speculation, the game could be delayed again, this time into 2023, a potential December release date has leaked. And if this leak is to be believed, the game is releasing on December 6, 2022, a Tuesday, the most common day for games to release other than Friday.

The leak comes the way of Amazon, which has listed The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World for a December 6 release. This is particularly notable because previously the product had a December 31 placeholder. As you would expect, the Internet quickly noticed this, and the listing has since been changed back to December 31.

Of course, this could be nothing more than an error, but if it is, it's an odd one as December 6 is not a placeholder date, ruling out this being an automated change. This appears to be a human error, if an error at all.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this potential leak and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Hogwarts Legacy is slated to release sometime this year -- possibly December 6 -- via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official pitch of the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."