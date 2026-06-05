Hogwarts Legacy 2 Update Is Bad News for Harry Potter Fans

Hogwarts Legacy 2 may be further away than previously thought. There were rumors last month that the Harry Potter game would be revealed at either PlayStation State of Play this week or Summer Games Fest. And now it looks like the reveal is not on the horizon, which begs the question: is it set to release next year, as many have been assuming? Well, if it was releasing in the first half of next year, it probably would have been revealed by now given WB Games’ marketing approach with the first game and its other tentpole games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There remains one hope for it to be revealed this month, and it’s at the Xbox showcase on Sunday, June 7. However, PlayStation had the marketing rights to the first game. Whether it will have marketing rights for the second game, only time will tell, but it’s hard to imagine going from PlayStation with the first game to Xbox with the second game. Suffice to say, we do not expect it to be revealed at the Xbox show. And if it was going to be revealed this summer, it was very likely going to be at this trio of shows. So, if it’s not going to be revealed at this trio of shows, then it’s probably not being revealed anytime soon, and if it’s not being revealed anytime soon, then its release date can’t be that close.

If a summer reveal for Hogwarts Legacy 2 is seemingly ruled out, the next day of interest is September 1, which is Back to Hogwarts Day. This is assuming PlayStation hasn’t locked down a State of Play reveal for it again. If the latter is the case, then it won’t be until sometime in September or October, when the final major State of Play is likely to happen.

Based on timelines involving the first game, and assuming Hogwarts Legacy 2 was revealed this week, a release in the first half of 2027 was a strong possibility. Now, a release date anytime in 2027 is starting to look a little questionable.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. What’s seemingly clear is that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is not going to be revealed this summer. What will happen after this summer, though, is nearly impossible to speculate over.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.