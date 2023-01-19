Hogwarts Legacy: How to Choose Your House Before Release

You can get sorted into your Hogwarts Legacy house right now. Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2023 and will almost certainly be all over social media when it releases. It's a big RPG with all kinds of things to see and do, so you can bet it's going to be everywhere in February. It's a dream game for Harry Potter fans as people have wanted a game where they can live out the fantasy of being a Hogwarts student and also have the options to choose if they're good or evil.

Hogwarts Legacy aims to hit all of those notes, though we have no idea if it will do any of it well. The jury is still out and we will have to wait and see just how good the game actually is, but in the meantime, fans can start preparing for their new year at Hogwarts. One of the key elements of new Hogwarts students is having to be sorted into your house via the sorting hat. This speaks volumes about your character, personality, and morality. Although you can wait to do it in the game if you so choose, there's an option to do it online right now. You can click here to follow the steps to set up an account, do the sorting hat quiz, and so on. Once you have the game, you'll be able to link your accounts in-game to skip the sorting process and also earn in-game items like robes and a mask.

This should help not only pass the time while you wait for Hogwarts Legacy, but also get you into the action faster. Of course, as already mentioned, you can just play the game and go through all of the steps at release. It's totally up to you, but it's great to have these kinds of options and allow players to feel more engaged by the process!

Hogwarts Legacy will release for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on February 10th, 2023. Which house do you hope to be sorted into? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.