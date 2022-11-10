Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase Announced Alongside New Teaser

A new Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase has been announced alongside a new teaser clip. The showcase is set to go down on November 11, and according to the game's official Twitter account, it will give players a "small tour" of Hogwarts Castle, a first look at the game's UI, a "deep dive" into the game's character creator system, and an "introduction" to combat. How long exactly the showcase will be, we don't know, but it sounds like it's going to be long if all of this is going to be showcased in a single video.

"Your next adventure in the wizarding world is coming soon. On November 11th, experience a brand new look at Hogwarts Legacy during a gameplay showcase hosted on Twitch," says the game's official Twitter account. "WB Games Avalanche and our Community Guest Host XpectoGO will take you through a small tour of Hogwarts Castle, a deep dive into the character creator system, a first look at the UI, and an introduction to combat."

Below, you can check out the aforementioned teaser clip for yourself, courtesy of the game's official Twitter account:

Hogwarts Legacy is slated to release worldwide on February 10, 2023 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Already available for pre-order, the game will cost $59.99 when it releases. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official description:

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads said description. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."