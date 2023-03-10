Hogwarts Legacy Update Changes Most Annoying Part of Game

A new Hogwarts Legacy update was released this week and it made a secret change that was not detailed in the patch notes. Harry Potter fans are loving Hogwarts Legacy, but the game has its issues and shortcomings, none of which are more vexing than Ignatia Wildsmith, the inventor of Floo Powder, which is how players fast-travel in the game. And every time you use fast travel or walk past a fast travel point, Wildsmith has something to say, and it's usually the 1000th reminder about how difficult life was before she invented Floo Powder.

That said, if you noticed Wildsmith blabbering less since the update, it's because she actually blabbers less now. The frequency with which she talks has been reduced. Why this wasn't detailed in the patch notes, we don't know, but community manager Chandler Wood has confirmed the tweak was made with the update. The specifications of this tweak were not provided though.

"Just confirmed an additional feature in this patch that didn't make it into the patch notes: reduced the frequency of Ignatia Wildsmith's lines (a significant reduction), so while travel is definitely more convenient with Floo powder, you won't have to hear about it constantly," writes Wood.

Hogwarts Legacy is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Come May 5, it will also be available via PS4 and Xbox One. And then come July 25, it will come to its final announced platform of Nintendo Switch.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great-looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."