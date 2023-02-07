Hogwarts Legacy: How to Unlock Doors

Hogwarts Legacy is finally here, but you may have a lot of questions as you begin to explore the open world and find all kinds of obstacles to overcome. As with most open world games, particularly RPGs that dish out new skills as you progress, you can't just do whatever you want right away. If that was possible, the game would probably be pretty short. Given you're a new student at Hogwarts, you'll be spending a lot of time learning new spells that will help on your adventure. Some of these are to help defend yourself against evil, some are to help with puzzles, and so on.

As you explore Hogwarts and the surrounding areas, you'll begin to find doors with locks on them and prompts that tell you that you need to have a certain level to unlock it. None of this matters until you're much deeper into the game. Sometime after you complete Percival Racham's first trial, something that happens somewhere around the middle of the game's story, you'll unlock a bunch of new quests.

How to Unlock Doors in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you see a tab that says "Prepare for your search for the final keeper", you'll know you're at the right place in the game. A quest called "The Caretaker's Lunar Lament" should be given to you and be accessibly by talking to Gladwin Moon in the school. Once you're there, he'll tell you that you need to sneak into a restricted area of the school and retrieve some moon statues for him. To do so, he'll also teach you the Alohomora spell which allows you to pick locks.

How to Level Up the Alohomora Spell in Hogwarts Legacy

After the quest is over, he'll instruct you to bring him more moons as part of the "The Man Behind the Moons" side quest. There are a handful of them that can be found in the open world and they'll typically be found behind a door with a lock on it. These moon statues can only be collected at night, but there is a way to turn the game from day to night if you stumble upon one before the sun goes down. Simply open your map and press the wait button (right stick on consoles), then you'll able to fast forward to nightfall. As you find these statues and return them, you'll unlock Alohomora levels 2 and 3 which will then offer access to even more locked doors.

Are you enjoying Hogwarts Legacy? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.