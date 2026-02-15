Hogwarts Legacy Players Find Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Secret 3 Years Later

Hogwarts Legacy players have found a Half-Blood Prince secret three years after the release of the Harry Potter game. When Hogwarts Legacy was released in 2023, it impressed everyone with its faithful recreation of Hogwarts and beyond. While the events of the game take place long before the events of the books and movies, there were obviously plenty of references and easter eggs for fans of the series to discover. So much so, hardcore fans are still making discoveries.

Over on the Hogwarts Legacy Reddit page, one player shared a recent discovery they made: a cliff that is nearly identical to the Horcrux cliff in the 6th movie in the series, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Unfortunately, the cliff can’t be accessed because there is no actual cave like in the movie, but it’s impossible to deny that this is indeed an easter egg. As you would expect, such a discovery shot straight to the top of the game’s Reddit page.

Another Great Easter Egg

“There are so many awesome easter eggs in this game from the books, movies, and even past games. I love it so much,” reads one of the comments on the post above. Another adds: “I love this game design! If only the story could have followed.”

If you are interested in locating this easter egg, it is at the very south of the map. To this end, it is not easy to naturally discover, but the image — courtesy of Reddit user Matthew_Burke_09 — gives its exact location.

Of course, it is possible this is not the first time this easter egg has ever been discovered, as tens of millions played Hogwarts Legacy. However, there is no denying that the fans that populate the game’s Reddit page — who are still playing it three years later — are some of the most hardcore and dedicated fans it has. And if these fans didn’t know about this, it is safe to assume the overwhelming majority of fans did not know about this.

With a sequel still seemingly years out, perhaps because it is making some major changes, Harry Potter fans are going to have a long while still with Hogwarts Legacy. To this end, we wouldn’t be surprised if more secrets and easter egs are discovered before the sequel arrives.

