Hogwarts Legacy Player Finds New Harry Potter Easter Egg

A Hogwarts Legacy player has discovered a pretty major Harry Potter Easter egg. Hogwarts Legacy is one of 2023's biggest games so far and players are still enjoying it a couple of months after its release. The game was officially announced in 2020, but fans have known about it for much longer due to leaks. It lets fans fulfill all of their wizarding world fantasies in a story that is set a hundred years prior to Harry Potter's adventures at Hogwarts. With that said, it doesn't have a ton of direct overlap with those movies or books, but eagle-eyed fans have noticed some clever Easter eggs.

Reddit user u/Xunlu_Tingzhi appears to have found another Harry Potter Easter egg in Hogwarts Legacy. For those who are caught up on all of their house elves, you may recognize Kreacher in a painting in Hogwarts Legacy. The portrait can be found in the library of the school While there's no way of telling with 100% certainty if it is actually Kreacher unless a developer confirms it, the resemblance is uncanny and appears to be modeled off of the character's look in the films. Kreacher is seen in the last few Harry Potter films as he's the house elf for Sirius Black at the Order of the Phoenix headquarters. He is believed to be hundreds of years old, so his existence in Hogwarts Legacy isn't out of place. It also makes sense for Kreacher to be featured in Hogwarts as Phineas Nigellus Black is the headmaster and one of the relatives of Sirius Black, who would later take ownership of the house elf.

It's a nice little touch and expands the lore of the Black family a bit more in Hogwarts Legacy. As of right now, Hogwarts Legacy isn't expected to get any DLC, but we can expect more entries in the franchise. Warner Brothers was openly pleased with the performance of the game and expects it to turn into a franchise, though we have no idea when a sequel will arrive.

What did you think of Hogwarts Legacy? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.