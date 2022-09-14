Hogwarts Legacy Trailer Reveals PlayStation Exclusive Hogsmeade Quest

A new look at a PlayStation exclusive quest for Hogwarts Legacy was revealed during the PlayStation State of Play. Hogwarts Legacy is easily one of the most anticipated games on the horizon thanks to the fact that it is one big game of wish fulfillment for tons of people around the world. The world of Harry Potter is incredibly layered and was designed to transport kids to a fantasy land where they can be with their friends and do magic, live a rather luxurious life in a castle with grand feasts, and more. Of course, that world is frequently disrupted by evil-doers like Voldemort, but on paper, it's a real dream. For years, many have wanted a proper Harry Potter RPG that lets you attend Hogwarts and now, it's only a few months away from releasing.

PlayStation capitalized on the hype by securing some exclusive content for the game, such as a new quest centering around a haunted Hogsmeade shop. During the PlayStation State of Play, Warner Bros. showcased a teaser for the new quest which is incredibly creepy and fairly dark. For those that complete the quest and the associated dungeon, they will unlock their own shop in Hogsmeade where they can sell items and gear at better rates and other additional PlayStation exclusive content. The trailer says the quest will be exclusive to PlayStation until February 2024, meaning it's possible it will come to Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch at a later date, but that's not a guarantee. Either way, PlayStation fans are in for a treat.

Hogwarts Legacy was recently delayed from 2022 to early 2023, much to the dismay of fans. Thankfully, it's not a super long delay, so it won't be too long of a wait. Ideally, it will only improve the game and create a better product at launch. As of lately, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy is really ramping up its marketing with consistent trailers and new details, so we can likely expect even more in the coming months.

Hogwarts Legacy releases for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC on February 10th, 2023. It will also come to Nintendo Switch at a later date. What do you think of the new quest? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.