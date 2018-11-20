‘Hollow Knight’ Gets Adorable With Plush and Digital Game Combo Pack

We’re a little bummed that Hollow Knight won’t be getting the physical package that we were promised, due to a falling out between the developers at Team Cherry and the publishers at Skybound. However, you can still get something physical for your gaming room if you’re a fan of the game — and a little bonus on top of that.

Best Buy has begun offering a plush and digital game combo pack for Hollow Knight on Nintendo Switch for either local pick-up from your store or delivery, making it an ideal item for yourself or your loved ones this holiday season. Going for $34.99, the dea includes a cute plush version of the main character, the Knight, along with a digital code that will allow you to download the game on Nintendo Switch. That’s not a bad deal, considering the game by itself goes for around $15-$20.

There’s no word from Team Cherry or the retailer in regards to if the plush will be offered with Xbox One or PlayStation 4 codes, so this may just be an exclusive for Nintendo Switch owners. Still, it’s worth it, as you can cuddle the Knight for yourself and then give the code to someone else, or vice versa depending on the scenario.

I reviewed Hollow Knight earlier this year and found it to be an astounding entry in the Metroidvania genre, standing tall alongside other favorites like Guacamelee! 2 and Dead Cells. I noted that while your Switch may be getting full on games, “make sure you save room for Hollow Knight as well. The story the developer tells here is really something, and with Halloween right around the corner, the timing couldn’t be better. This knight may say he’s hollow, but his adventure will fill your heart with appreciation.”

So get your hands on this sweet Hollow Knight package here!

And who knows? There’s a chance that could see the physical version of Hollow Knight surface sometime in 2019, especially with potential partners like Limited Run Games, Special Reserve Games and Super Rare Games out there that could get the job done. Fingers crossed that Team Cherry gets it figured out down the road, as the game would look good next to this adorable plush.

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition is available now for Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

