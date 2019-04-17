Hori Launches an Affordable, Portable Arcade Stick That’s Ideal for ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ on the Nintendo Switch

Mortal Kombat 11 launches in less than a week – April 23rd to be precise – and if you plan on playing it on a Nintendo Switch, you might want to consider trying it with the Hori Fighting Stick Mini. A good arcade stick really takes fighting games like MK11 up a notch, and this one is portable and affordable while still maintaining a proper 8-button layout.

The Hori Fighting Stick Mini is officially licensed by Nintendo and can be pre-ordered on Amazon now for only $49.99 with shipping slated for April 29th. That’s a full $100 cheaper than Hori’s full-size Arcade Pro stick, and at only 8″ x 6″ (with a cord that’s around 8-feet long), it’s a lot easier to tote around as well. Granted, serious arcade stick enthusiasts will want to spring for the larger, heavy duty Arcade Pro stick, but the Mini makes for a great entry point.If you’re looking for a larger, wireless option that’s still relatively affordable, the 8Bitdo N30 Arcade Stick is a popular choice at $59.99.

Keep in mind that the controller is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, which means that you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. The same goes for Mortal Kombat 11, which is available to pre-order here.

If you would rather go with a more traditional console controller for Mortal Kombat 11, you might want to add the Nintendo Switch Pro controller to your arsenal because it can be had for $56.99 at Walmart with free 2-day shipping. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, and it’s not far off an all-time low.

Features of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller include excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours).

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.