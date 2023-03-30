Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC Trailer Reveals New Flying Machine

Guerrilla Games has today revealed a new flying machine that players will be able to utilize in the upcoming Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. With Burning Shores set to launch in just a few short weeks, Guerrilla has started to highlight much more of what the add-on will entail. And while questions still surround Burning Shores when it comes to its story, we're now getting a better idea of the new gameplay features that will be included.

Spotlighted in a new trailer that was shared on social media, Guerrilla gave fans a look at the Waterwing machine that will be present in Burning Shores. Not only will the Waterwing be able to fly high above the skies, but it also has the ability to plunge beneath the water while still carrying Aloy. By all accounts, this is one of the most unique machines that is present in the entirety of Horizon Forbidden West and should make traversal in Burning Shores far more compelling.

Meet The Machines!



The Waterwing is a medium-sized flying machine that can dive deep underwater. It is highly maneuverable and, when disturbed, is an unrelenting foe.



Get ready to take the plunge with this epic new machine in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores! pic.twitter.com/ZjqNJJoRfD — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) March 30, 2023

"Travel beyond the Forbidden West as Aloy's story continues. Encounter new machines and a compelling new story," said Guerrilla's official description of Burning Shores. "South of the Tenakth Clan Lands, millennia of volcanic eruptions and violent seismic activity have carved the ruins of Los Angeles into a treacherous archipelago. Experience the next chapter of Horizon Forbidden West as Aloy pursues a sinister new threat to the planet, hidden among these dangerous, untamed wilds."

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is set to launch next month on April 19th and will retail for $19.99. Unlike the base game, this DLC will only be available on PlayStation 5, which means that those who own Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 won't be able to check out the expansion.

What do you think about this new Waterwing machine based on this brief look that we have now received? And are you planning to pick up Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores for yourself in the coming month?