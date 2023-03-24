Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC Requires You to Finish Main Story

Horizon Forbidden West's main story will apparently need to be finished if you want to play the upcoming Burning Shores DLC. The Horizon series is one of PlayStation's newest and most successful franchises. After spending years in the Killzone series, developer Guerrilla Games opted to change up its style and moved from FPS games to a third-person, open-world RPG that featured bows and arrows instead of machine guns and shotguns. It wasn't really what fans expected from the studio, but it paid off big time as it was a huge critical and commercial success that spawned a sequel, VR spin-off, and even a Netflix adaptation. Now, fans are gearing up for the new DLC for Horizon Forbidden West.

According to a new video from PlayStation, the upcoming Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West will require players to finish the main story before playing the game. It's unclear if you literally can't play the DLC until you've finished the game or if it just means the DLC picks up where the story left off, so it would recommend finishing the story so you can be caught up, but either way, you should probably beat Horizon Forbidden West before April 19th. The video also notes you'll get a call from Sylens to start the DLC, so players will likely have to meet up with him in the main game at the very least before being able to touch this expansion. Some games do require you to get to a certain point in the main game before launching the DLC due to narrative reasons or so you can have gear that may not unlock until later in the game.

As of right now, Guerrilla Games has kept plot details for Burning Shores pretty scarce, but fans can expect to travel to Los Angeles in this expansion. Horizon Forbidden West saw players going to the west coast and Guerrilla Games appears to be taking full advantage of that. The DLC is also expected to be Lance Reddick's last performance as Sylens in the Horizon universe.

