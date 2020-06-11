Horizon Zero Dawn 2 Reveal at PS5 Event Looking Likely

✖

It looks like Horizon Zero Dawn 2 -- or whatever the sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn ends up being called -- will be revealed for the PS5 at today's PlayStation 5 games event. Rumors, reports, and leaks have been claiming that a sequel to the award-winning and best-selling 2017 game is in development for a while. Some are even claiming the game will be at the launch of the PS5. Is any of this true? Who knows, but it looks like we are about to find out.

Adding to the speculation that Horizon Zero Dawn 2 will be revealed today, the Spanish actress behind the voice of Aloy, the series' protagonist, responded to the PS5 event announcement today with the excited wiggle Shaq GIF. On the surface level, a simple expression of excitement isn't that noteworthy, especially when you considered she's also done voice work for Bloodborne, a game also rumored to be at today's event.

However, it's not the only vague tease pointing towards a Horizon Zero Dawn 2 reveal today. The Dutch composer of the first game, Joris de Man, also seems to be teasing a Horizon Zero Dawn 2 announcement.

Excited! Wonder what they will be showing today.....:) https://t.co/FPxx7tjh8y — Joris de Man (@jorisdemanmusic) June 11, 2020

Again, on the surface level, these teases are seemingly pretty innocent, but in the context of the rumors, reports, and leaks pointing towards a Horizon Zero Dawn 2 reveal today, they are, at the very least, suspicious.

Of course, for now, all we have is speculation. So, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official. Thankfully though, we won't have to wait much longer to find out if our suspicions are correct.

