Every PlayStation 5 Game Rumored For Tomorrow's PS5 Event

✖

The PlayStation 5 reveal event is finally set to go down tomorrow. In less than 24 hours, Sony will reveal a host of PS5 games, and it may even reveal the PS5 price and its actual design, which we still haven't seen yet. That said, according to Sony, the event will -- at least primarily -- focus on PS5 games. Sony hasn't said how many games will be revealed, but we know the event will run at about one hour and 20 minutes. In other words, there will be plenty of games, and hopefully a few lengthy looks at some of the bigger ones.

Going into the event, we have a good idea of some of the games that will be present, which includes big series like Call of Duty, Resident Evil, and Gran Turismo. But there have also been either less credible or less frequent rumors pointing towards a slab of other games, including games and series like Starfield, Batman, Final Fantasy, and Spider-Man.

Over the past few months, there has been a metric ton of rumors about tomorrow's event. There's been so many in fact that it's difficult to keep track of what's rumored and what's not. So, we figured we would round up every rumor into one place, and organize each game into two categories: heavily rumored and less rumored.

Heavily Rumored:

Horizon Zero Dawn 2

New Ratchet and Clank

Gran Turismo 7

Demon's Souls Remake

Silent Hill Reboot

Bloodborne Remaster

Resident Evil 8

Call of Duty 2020

Godfall

(Photo: Activision)

Less Rumored:

SOCOM Reboot

Final Fantasy XVI

Starfield

Red Dead Redemption Remastered

New Crash Bandicoot Game

Elden Ring

New Batman Game

GhostWire: Tokyo

New Harry Potter Game

God of War 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

New Hideo Kojima Game

Dying Light 2

BioShock 4

Far Cry 6

Project Awakening

New Sony Santa Monica IP

The Last of Us Part 2 Online

Legacy of Kain Remake

(Photo: Activision)

Of course, all of this is just speculation based on the rumor mill of the past few months and simple observation. In other words, take every game here with a grain of salt, because none of them have been confirmed for the event.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. and let me know over there. What games do you hope to see at tomorrow's event, and what games do you expect to see?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.