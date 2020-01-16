Horizon Zero Dawn Is Reportedly Coming to PC

According to a new report, popular PS4 exclusive, Horizon Zero Dawn, is coming to PC sometime later this year. The report comes way of Kotaku, and more specifically Jason Schreier, one of the industry’s most trusted sources. Further, as you may remember, it echoes a report from Anton Logvinov that surfaced last year. According to this new report, however, there is no word of the port releasing in February, which Logvinov previously claimed. That said, the report notes that the information has been derived from three sources who are “familiar with Sony’s plans.”

As you may know, Horizon Zero Dawn follows Death Stranding, which was announced for PC last year, and is set to hit the platform this summer. Now, for some, this represents a shift in Sony policy that could see more PlayStation exclusive games come to PC. However, it’s quite possible Horizon Zero Dawn is being brought over because most of the work was done with Death Stranding, which uses the same engine. In other words, I wouldn’t take this to mean that PlayStation will start making all of its exclusive games available on PC, though it’s certainly possible that it could get there at some point.

For those that don’t know: Horizon Zero Dawn hit back in 2017, and was widely considered one of the best games of the year, garnering both impressive sale numbers and an 89 on Metacritic. Below, you can read more about it:

“Horizon Zero Dawn is a PS4-exclusive action role playing game developed by Guerrilla Games, creators of the Killzone franchise. As Horizon Zero Dawn’s main protagonist Aloy, a skilled hunter, explore a vibrant and lush world inhabited by mysterious mechanized creatures. Embark on an emotional journey to unravel mysteries of tribal societies, ancient artifacts and advanced technologies that will determine the fate of this planet, and of life itself.”

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a sequel, but it’s expected one is in development for PS5, and may even be a launch game. In other words, it may arrive sometime this holiday season.

