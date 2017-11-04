New Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds Gameplay Trailer Shows Off What It Means To Be A Survivor

Horizon Zero Dawn is a critically acclaimed open-world adventure that has a compelling story that instantly enraptured PlayStation players everywhere. When the new expansion The Frozen Wilds was announced, many were excited to jump back into the boots of Aloy once more to uncover even more mysterious within the intricate world of man and machine.

The developers at Guerrilla Games recently released a new trailer to show off some more gameplay. The latest video gives fans an inside look at how the new expansion will play out and what new challenges await our favourite hero. Take a look at the video ‘Survivor’ below to see her bravery in action:

In the newest gameplay sneak peek, we see Aloy once more in the thick of things during the all new questlines available in the recently unveiled area ‘The Cut’. Players will meet a new tribe called the Banuk as they continue to reach out into the icy terrain in what seems to be a bonafide suicide mission. Aloy being … well, Aloy can’t help but to step in to try to protect as many people as she can and once again finds herself in the role of a rescuer.

The latest video also showcases some NPC action for new characters that players can expect to fight alongside. According to the developer team, there will be more than a few new interesting team members to meet for the first time throughout the frozen escapades.

“Beyond the northern mountains, the borderlands of the Banuk tribe challenge all who dare enter to survive the extremes. But now this frozen wilderness harbors a new threat, and for Aloy, a new mystery – one she’s determined to solve.”

Excited to become Aloy once more? The new adventure begins exclusively for PlayStation players on November 7th.