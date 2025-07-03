Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Iconic Monsters, Campaign Details, and More

The Horrified franchise has already explored some of the world’s deadliest monsters, but now it’s set to cross over with the goliath of roleplaying games in Ravensburger’s Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons. The new game will take place in the Forgotten Realms as your party attempts to save the citizens of Waterdeep from the deadly creatures living below the surface, and to make that happen, you’ll utilize a d20 and the various abilities and skills of your classic RPG crew. That’s not all that was revealed though, so we’re diving into all of the big details, including the roster of iconic monsters, campaign details, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cooperation is Key

Let’s start with the heroes of this quest, as the game will task 1 to 5 players with taking down some of the most powerful monsters in the Forgotten Realms. To do this, you’ll first choose a character to play as, picking between a Wizard, Cleric, Rogue, Bard, and Fighter, and each one of those playable characters will be armed with unique abilities that will help you make your way across the board.

Dice are one of several hallmarks of Dungeons & Dragons, especially a d20, and for the first time ever a d20 mechanic will be brought into the Horrified franchise as a result. The results of a hero’s special abilities will be determined by this roll, so even if you’ve never played a Horrified game before, D&D players will be right at home rolling the dice to make an impact during the game.

All About the Monsters

Now that you’ve chosen your class and hero, it’s time to face down the monsters, and there are several of them to conquer. During each game of Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons, you’ll battle at least two of the game’s four monsters, who are all iconic to franchise fans. Those monsters you’ll face include the Displacer Beast, the Mimic, the Red Dragon, and the Beholder.

Each monster is uniquely deadly in its own right and can cause headaches for you in a myriad of ways. The Beholder, for instance, can deploy powerful rays through its ten (incredibly creepy) eyes, while the Mimic can shape-change and disguise itself as an inanimate object. The Displacer Beast can create an illusion to hide its true location, while the Red Dragon unleashes an epic wave of fire as it guards the Orb of Dragonkind.

You’ll need to solve a puzzle before taking on the monsters directly, and each creature will boast a slick-looking miniature to bring that battle to life on the board. There’s also a special two-part campaign aspect to the Red Dragon puzzle, as you’ll need to first discover the Orb of Dragonkind before you’re able to get the Red Dragon to show up to the fight.

“Whenever we imagine a new Horrified game, we ask ourselves what the coolest, most iconic monsters are to whom we’d be honored to meet an untimely end… so pairing the game with the rich lore and storytelling of D&D just makes sense!” said Lysa Penrose, International Product Manager at Ravensburger. “As fans of both games, our team worked closely with the team at Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast to create a game that is not only authentic to both series but also fun to play, regardless of your experience with either D&D or Horrified.”

“With the assets provided by Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, we got to see and read through the expansiveness of the worldbuilding; in many ways, our biggest challenge was deciding what we wanted to show,” said Sam Dawson, Art Director at Ravensburger. “Then, of course, we had to decide how to interpret that for the board and fill in the seams where no definitive visual exists. I think the result will both feel like familiar territory to fans alongside some new interpretations of the Undermountain they know and love.”

Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons is up for pre-order now, and it will retail for $29.99 when it releases on August 10th.

Are you excited for Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!