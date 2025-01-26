Disney Reimagines One of Its Best Games

Play video

Disney has a host of popular game franchise on its resume, and Ravensburger is responsible for two of those in Disney Lorcana and Disney Villainous, and both franchise are still going strong. That said, Ravensburger is shaking things up with Villains, as at London Toy Fair they revealed a brand new game in the franchise that reinvents the series’ trademark gameplay, and it’s titled Disney Villainous Unstoppable (via Polygon).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ravensburger revealed three new updates for the Villainous franchise at London Toy Fair, starting with a new all-ages game in Unstoppable. Unstoppable will feature a shared game board as opposed to the asymmetric player boards of the original game, and it will be designed with ease of learning in mind.

Fans will be able to play as four iconic Disney villains, including Maleficent, Ursula, Hades, and Scar, and each of them will have a distinct realm with original artwork as well as unique abilities in their quest to take down some of Disney’s classic heroes, though they will also be able to affect each other.

“We know people love Villainous, but one of the most common things we hear from our fans is that they love the game’s immersion, artwork and style and wished there was an easy way to bring that joy to kids or families who might not have time to play a longer strategy game,” said Lysa Penrose, Head of New Games Marketing at Ravensburger in a statement to Polygon. “Disney Villainous Unstoppable! is designed with that in mind, and brings that storytelling to a new, more traditional gaming experience that feels at home with other game night classics.”

While Disney Villainous Unstoppable will hit this summer, there are also other things happening in the Villainous universe, including an expanded global tournament and retail event circuit. International events in France, The Netherlands, Austrialia, Germany, and Italy will join events in North America, and Ravensburger is now offering a Disney Villainous Night Out organized play kit to local game stores.

There will also be more standalone expansions for Disney Villainous, and that includes the debut of the first live-action Disney villain in the game. The identity of that villain is not known yet, but there are several compelling characters they can choose from, so hopefully we’ll get more information on that soon. There is also a new game that will feature characters from Star Wars, but no other details were shared.

Are you excited for the new additions to the Villainous franchise? You can talk all things gaming and Disney with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!