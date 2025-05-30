7 Dungeons and Dragons Settings That Need a Video Game Adaptation

Baldur’s Gate 3 is without a doubt the most successful Dungeons & Dragons video game of all time, proving there is a desire for more games in the world. While Baldur’s Gate 3 takes place in Faerun, there are numerous settings both in Faerun and in other worlds perfect for a video game adaptation. Dungeons & Dragons has such a rich and varied history that deserves to be explored more. Whether this is a first-person RPG, isometric CRPG, or third-person action RPG, there are multiple formats in which to present these iconic worlds. With so many different settings in Dungeons & Dragons, narrowing down this list was hard.

These are the seven Dungeons & Dragons settings and worlds that deserve to be made into a video game. Some of these have been adapted before, but either the technology or the final product did not do them justice, and a modern attempt needs to be made. Here are the Dungeons & Dragons settings most in need of a video game.

1) Curse of Strahd

Curse of Strahd.

Curse of Strahd is one of the most iconic settings and has one of the most memorable villains in Dungeons & Dragons. This gothic horror adventure is set in the realm of Barovia ruled over by Strahd von Zarovich, a powerful vampire wizard. It is known for its randomized adventure, ensuring no two games run in the setting are the same. The land is surrounded by a deadly fog, leaving players unable to escape unless they defeat Strahd. Throughout the adventure, Strahd torments the party, toying with them, and they encounter numerous potential allies and other deadly foes.

This setting is perfect for a Dungeons & Dragons video game adaptation. It would need to incorporate the horror elements, and with the randomized nature, could add roguelike elements where the player controls various characters, switching upon death, until Strahd is defeated. A setting like this would be perfect for a lower-level play that amplifies the horror aspects of Barovia and Strahd’s rule.

It could be presented in different ways, but a first-person perspective would bring out the most regarding horror and immersion. Something that combines the first-person RPG of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, the mystery like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and the fantasy horror of Amnesia seems most fitting. However, an isometric game like Baldur’s Gate 3 would give another great way to explore Barovia and make it a party-based game. Even a cooperative survival horror game where players are trying to escape rather than face Strahd would work.

2) Dragonlance

the Dragonlance Chronicles party.

The world of Krynn is legendary in the fantasy world, and Dragonlance is rife with video game potential. A game could follow the adventures of Tanis Half-Elven and his party from The Dragonlance Chronicles by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman, or adopt a new protagonist and story. The world has so many different possible adaptations that it is hard to narrow down what would work best. The War of the Lance makes the most sense for a game, especially if it were to go the route of Baldur’s Gate 3 and make it an isometric turn-based CRPG.

Following Tanis and his party makes the most sense and would have the most source material to draw from. The party dynamic in The Dragonlance Chronicles would adapt well to a video game and already offers a perfect episodic format. Dragonlance has many incredible locations and deep characters, it is a shame the series has not received a video game adaptation that does it justice.

That said, a Dragonlance game could choose to do something different in a third-person action RPG, similar to The Witcher 3 or God of War. With the prominence of dragons, it would seem like a crime not to let players ride a dragon into battle. Going this route could take place in the days when Huma fought the draconians and the dark goddess Takhisis. This would certainly be a high-level, high-risk setting, but it would showcase a true good versus evil battle.

3) Waterdeep

Forgotten Realms: Songs & Swords, Arilyn and danilo.

Faerun’s Waterdeep is one of the most iconic cities in Dungeons & Dragons, along with Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter. While not necessarily a setting, there are numerous options for how a video game could work. The political nature of Waterdeep makes it perfect for a strategy game where players assume the role of a noble navigating the city’s political spheres. It would blend Baldur’s Gate 3 with Disco Elysium, where dialogue, relationships, and exploration are as vital as combat. Nobles, guilds, criminals, and outside forces would influence how the player interacts with this legendary city.

Another option would be to follow a direct storyline, such as Elaine Cunningham’s Songs and Swords novels as a third-person action RPG. Arilyn Moonblade and Danilo Thann are the perfect protagonists, allowing for both elegant swordplay and powerful spellcasting. The two have an incredible dynamic that players can discover as they progress. Other party members would be discovered along the way as players uncover the intricacies of Waterdeep.

An original CRPG with new characters encountering premade characters would also be a way to incorporate nostalgia and bring in new players. The area surrounding Waterdeep is full of potential and there is the Undermountain to consider. Arilyn and Danilo could appear, as well as Khelben Blackstaff and Elaith Craulnobur, possibly even joining the player’s party. Waterdeep truly offers some of the most depth, variety, and narrative potential of all fantasy cities.

4) Dark Sun

Dungeons & Dragons Dark Sun setting.

Dark Sun is one of the most brutal and harsh worlds within Dungeons & Dragons. It is set in the post-apocalyptic world of Athas. This dying world has been ravaged by magic misuse and departs from most fantasy tropes. Arcane magic is reviled, there are no more gods, and psionics are common. A game could take place in 2nd Edition, where the sorcerer-king Kalak ruled, or take place after Tithian plotted his death. Players would be able to explore the city of Tyr and the surrounding hostile areas.

The desert world is a hard place to live, making it perfect to incorporate survival elements. The scarcity of resources and harsh environments would force the players to consider every possibility and weigh every choice. Moral ambiguity would be prominent here, as it is often a matter of choosing the lesser evil rather than good. This, combined with the prominence of psionics, would create a fresh setting compared to not only other fantasy games but also other Dungeons & Dragons games.

Players could assume the roles of gladiators, rebels, and slaves, escaping their imprisonment and fighting back against the tyranny of the world. This would allow players to uncover the enthralling world of Dark Sun. Unique races like the Thri-kreen and Mul, a bleak tone, and dangerous fauna are perfect for a game like Baldur’s Gate 3 with additional survival mechanics. Regardless of how it is handled, a Dark Sun video game adaptation would break from the ideas of traditional fantasy.

5) Spelljammer

Dungeons & Dragons Spelljammer.

Dungeons & Dragons in space is an apt description of Spelljammer, making it one of the most exciting and interesting settings. Combining high fantasy and sci-fi creates a wild setting with interplanetary travel, magical ships, and spacefaring civilizations. A video game adaptation could follow the likes of Mass Effect, allowing players to crew their ship, explore bizarre worlds, expand diplomatic relationships, and engage in ship-to-ship combat. Its unique races would offer a look at many not seen in other Dungeons & Dragons media.

Following this design, the game could be an action RPG with a cover-based system, incorporating melee and ranged weapons as well as magic. It could copy Guardians of the Galaxy and feature a single controlled character and allies who could be commanded. Or, it could be an isometric CRPG with additional ship combat. Any of these could work, or a blend could be used to create something like XCOM with strategic turn-based combat focusing on the player’s roster and permadeath.

Spelljammer offers boundless creativity thanks to its strange physics, magical technology, and an ever-shifting galaxy of threats and wonders. The setting is made for exploration and wild narratives, giving developers a lot of freedom. The Astral Sea is a bizarre place and even seasoned adventurers never know what they may encounter here. Mind Flayers, hippo-like Giff, Plasmoids, and Astral Elves are just the tip of the iceberg for a game using Spelljammer.

6) Greyhawk

Mordenkainen in Greyhawk.

The world of Greyhawk is one of the oldest settings in Dungeons & Dragons and one of its most beloved. While the modern editions opt for different settings, Gary Gygax turned Greyhawk from a simple dungeon into a full world, showing it cannot be overlooked. Iconic characters like Mordenkainen, Acererak, Bibgy, and more hail from Greyhawk and Oerth. So powerful are these characters that they have transcended worlds, appearing in the Forgotten Realms’ Faerun and on Earth. Greyhawk’s world is living and breathing, hosting centuries of lore that make it the perfect adaptation.

Something like Dragon Age: Origins with faction alliances, moral complexity, and a branching storyline would be perfect. This would allow players to uncover the ancient lore and magic of the world while navigating the current situation. Encountering characters from the setting while experiencing new stories would be a new way to enjoy the classic fantasy and Dungeons & Dragons roots of Greyhawk. This could also be done with a CRPG in the vein of Baldur’s Gate 3.

While a game in Greyhawk would be great for newcomers, veterans of Dungeons & Dragons would be able to see the origins of many iconic spells and characters. Bigby, Mordenkainen, Otiluke, Otto, Tenser, and more have spells that appear in Faerun, and this would be a chance to see these powerful mages in action. Not only that, but it would offer some of the best dungeons, such as the Temple of Elemental Evil, that would truly test players’ skills.

7) The Legend of Drizzt

The Legend of Drizzt, drizzt and guenhwyvar.

Set aside the awful memories of the 2021 Dark Alliance game and open your mind for a true adaptation of The Legend of Drizzt Do’Urden, created by R.A. Salvatore, and now one of the most well-known characters in Dungeons & Dragons. With 39 novels in the series, there is no shortage of source material for an adaptation and there are two main options for how it could be done. The Legend of Drizzt video game could be created in the vein of The Witcher 3 or Baldur’s Gate 3 and no other way.

A CRPG would be an immersive view of Drizzt’s world. It could start in the Underdark and follow his escape from Menzoberranzan, or take place in Icewind Dale, where he encounters the Crystal Shard. With so many novels, a series about Drizzt could start almost anywhere and release DLC to expand it. A CRPG would create the strong party dynamic seen between Drizzt, Bruenor, Wulfgar, Catti-brie, and Regis and allow for various different builds and strategies.

On the other hand, getting into the boots of Drizzt with a third-person action RPG would explore the inner conflict of the Drow ranger as he navigates a world prejudiced against him, not unlike Geralt. His struggle for acceptance and the bonds of a found family would be at the forefront, leading to an incredible role-playing experience. This would be paired with Drizzt’s combat skills, utilizing stealth, dual-wield combat, and magic, bringing an experience The Witcher 3 fans would find familiar and new.