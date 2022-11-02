Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Is 54% Off For Early Black Friday Deal

Hot Wheels and Nintendo recently teamed up for a new Mario Kart release, and now is definitely time to buckle up for it. The Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway is available to order here at Walmart for $55 as part of an early Black Friday deal. That's 54% off the list price and an all-time low by a considerable margin. Even Amazon is listing it for $104.90 at the time of writing. While you're at it, you might want to take advantage of the 50% off Walmart+ deal to snag even more Black Friday sales through November. The deal ends just before midnight ET on 11/3.

According to the official description for the Mario Kart Rainbow Road Hot Wheels set, the track measures 8-feet long and features five translucent rainbow-colored race lanes that can be configured for a winding or straight path. Up to five Mario Kart 1:64 scale die-cast metal karts can launch at the electronic start gate – an exclusive King Boo and Mario are included with the set. "Once the karts get racing, they may face banked turns or a wavy road and must pass through the Item Box randomizer to win! Lights and sounds announce the winner at the finish gate".

In other Super Mario merch news, LEGO and Nintendo recently added an enormous Bowser set to their Super Mario collaboration. It includes 2,807 pieces with features like a fireball launcher and a button to control Bowser's head and neck movements. LEGO Bowser can be posed however you like thanks to a mouth that opens and closes, along with moveable arms, hands, legs and tail. Additional features include towers that are designed to be knocked over by Bowser, a hidden POW block and interactive elements that can be utilized with a Super Mario Starter Course for battles against LEGO Mario, Luigi or Peach.

LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser #7411 set is available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $269.99.