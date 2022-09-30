Bowser Joins The LEGO Super Mario Lineup Tonight

LEGO's partnership with Nintendo continues tonight with what is arguably the most exciting set in the entire LEGO Super Mario lineup. The Mighty Bowser building kit will launch tonight September 30th / October 1st 2022, and it will be the biggest set in the LEGO Super Mario lineup to date with a whopping 2,807 pieces. It will also include features like a fireball launcher and a button to control Bowser's head and neck movements. Odds are you were sold on "fireball launcher", but that's only one of many reasons why this is a must have set.

In addition to the head movements, LEGO Bowser can be posed however you like thanks to a mouth that opens and closes, along with moveable arms, hands, legs and tail. Additional features include towers that are designed to be knocked over by Bowser, a hidden POW block and interactive elements that can be utilized with a Super Mario Starter Course for battles against LEGO Mario, Luigi or Peach.

LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser #7411 set will be available to order starting tonight, September 30th / October 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET here at the LEGO Shop priced at $269.99. Odds are this will be a quick seller, so we highly suggest that you are ready and waiting to grab one at the launch time. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

If you don't already own a LEGO Super Mario Starter Course, you can grab one here at the LEGO Shop and here on Amazon.

"Bowser is, quite simply, the ultimate boss – and we're delighted to announce that we're introducing this oversized version to the LEGO Super Mario adult line for a little added peril," said Carl Merriam, Senior Designer, LEGO Super Mario. "Since we launched LEGO Super Mario two years ago, we've been on such a journey – gradually expanding with the most iconic and recognizable characters of the LEGO Super Mario universe."

"Adding LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser really is a blast from the past for many Adult Fans of LEGO (AFOLs). He might be the big boss, but he still brings back a warm feeling of nostalgia to adult Super Mario fans worldwide. Just as defeating Bowser was always the ultimate challenge in the Super Mario games, here we're challenging fans to build the King of the Koopas from nearly 3,000 pieces. We know they're up to the task and will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on this great new addition to the Super Mario line."