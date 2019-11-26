How to Unlock Every Lightsaber Color in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

There has never been a better time to be a Star Wars fan. With The Mandalorian currently delighting audiences on Disney+ and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just a few short weeks away, Star Wars fans have an embarrassment of riches, at the moment. That’s not to mention EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game has been well-received by fans and reviewers alike, thanks in no small part to the game’s lightsaber combat. Of course, as many Star Wars fans can attest, part of the appeal of wielding a lightsaber is also customizing your own, and players that want to choose their color are in luck; it takes just a few steps to collect the Kyber crystals required to do so.

Unlocking all of the Kyber crystals in Fallen Order is a relatively straightforward process, as they’re all in the same location. Players can choose between the traditional blue and green colors right from the start, while those who pre-ordered the game have exclusive access to an orange Kyber crystal. To unlock the five remaining colors (purple, yellow, indigo, magenta and cyan), players must find their corresponding Kyber crystals on the planet Ilum, after chapter 5. Unfortunately, since protagonist Cal Kestis is a Jedi, players won’t find a red Kyber crystal anywhere in the game. Sorry, Sith fans!

Videos by ComicBook.com

To enter the area on Ilum where the crystals have been secured, players must complete a puzzle where light is reflected in order to melt ice in a cave. Once the crystals have been discovered, players can freely alter their lightsaber at any of the game’s various workbenches. Players can swap back and forth between colors, too.

While changing the color of Cal’s lightsaber won’t have any impact on the gameplay other than aesthetic purposes, it’s a neat customization option. According to Fallen Order’s Technical Sound Designer Oscar Coen, each of the colors also has a slightly different sound. During development, the processing was altered for the non-default colors, in order to make them seem more special to the player.

The more standard Lightsaber colors (Green, Blue) have a minimal difference while the rarer ones (white, yellow, orange especially) have more extreme processing to make them feel more special. — Oscar Coen | Riot Zabu (@oscar_coen) November 15, 2019

Note: in the above tweet, Coen mentions a white lightsaber, but in a later tweet, he corrects himself, saying he actually meant cyan.

What are your thoughts on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order so far? Which color lightsaber are you using? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!