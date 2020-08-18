How to Watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase

As announced yesterday, Nintendo will share a new Indie World Showcase later today at noon ET/9AM PT. While details on what, precisely, might be shown are sparse, Nintendo did explicitly state that the video will go for about 20 minutes or so and include information on upcoming indie games for the Nintendo Switch. Beyond that, it is anybody's guess as to what might be included.

Basically, the fact that this is an "Indie World Showcase" and not a "Nintendo Direct" sort of means exactly what it describes. There should be plenty of information about new and already announced indie games for the Nintendo platform, but don't expect to hear about, for example, the next mainline Mario title. You can watch the video embedded above, and while it is most likely set to be a stream, there is always the possibility that Nintendo will simply upload the entire video at once. Nintendo has done both at different points in the past.

The next #IndieWorld Showcase is headed your way! Tune in on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. PT for roughly 20 minutes of information on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch. Watch it here tomorrow: https://t.co/N3Dhh3zIU8 pic.twitter.com/ppHWElPu3V — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 17, 2020

As noted above, the new Indie World Showcase is set to go live later today at noon ET/9AM PT. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

What do you think Nintendo will announce during the new Indie World Showcase? Are you excited to check it out? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.