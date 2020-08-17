Nintendo Announces Next Indie World Showcase

Nintendo today announced a new Indie World Showcase is coming tomorrow, August 18th. It is scheduled to occur at noon ET/9AM PT and last for about 20 minutes or so. It is currently unclear exactly what might be shown off, but if previous Indie World Showcase events are any indicator, it should be a mix of big and small indie game announcements with no first-party games included. The video is embedded above, and it should go live tomorrow.

Of all the various Nintendo Direct and Direct-ish videos and streams, the Indie World Showcase is the one where it really feels like anything could happen. Previous announcements during a Nintendo Indie World Showcase have included the likes of the Axiom Verge 2 reveal, surprise drops of popular game collections like Hotline Miami, and more. Really, the only certain thing about an Indie World Showcase is the fact that there shouldn't be anything in there about the next mainline Mario or Zelda video games.

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find either of them in stock.

