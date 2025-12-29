Huge New BioShock 4 Leak Confirms Major Rumor From 2021

A huge BioShock 4 leak just confirmed a rumor that has been floating around since 2021. The BioShock franchise has been dormant for over a decade now, something that feels shocking given how incredible the first 3 games were. These weren’t cult-classics by any stretch of the imagination, either. These were award-winning, commercially successful games that are still held in high regard all these years later. However, by all accounts, the gap between games is not intentional. The creator of the series essentially stripped down his own studio to work on a different project with a smaller team and publisher Take-Two Interactive had to find a new team to take on the ambitious undertaking of BioShock.

Eventually, a new studio named Cloud Chamber was formed to bring it all to life. However, it has been reported that the next BioShock game has been in development in some shape or form for about a decade now. The project was formally confirmed to be in the works in 2019, as Cloud Chamber began recruiting more staff and wanted to use the brand to attract new talent. However, with 2026 just days away, we have yet to see anything from the game.

BioShock 4 Will Reportedly Be Set in an Arctic City

Image courtesy of Cloud Chamber and 2K Games

With that said, a new leak from MP1st confirms a major rumor about BioShock 4. In 2021, Last Stand Media’s Colin Moriarty reported that the game took place in an Antarctic city, a departure from a cloud city or an underwater utopia. With that said, this new report seems to back that up as MP1st obtained images from the game/assets, including snowy and icy environments. It was also reported that there will be a giant casino, potentially used for a big set piece battle of some kind.

It seems the city itself will be ruled by yet another egotistical figure who has monuments of themself around the environment, as MP1st points to an image of a detailed statue holding up a globe of some kind. Not much else is known about the figure, but it seems like the hero will also once again be yet another regular guy tasked with surviving whatever the city throws at him.

The report also suggests that ADAM, the substance that empowers characters at risk of deadly side effects, will return in BioShock 4 as well. It’s theorized there may be a new Splicer-type of enemy known as Flushers, but there isn’t enough information to get an idea of exactly what they’re capable of.

