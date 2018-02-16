Human: Fall Flat Reaches 2 Million Copies Sold

The extremely difficult and often hilarious game, Human: Fall Flat, has now officially passed another major milestone, reporting sales of over 2 million copies since launch. The multiplayer puzzle game launched back in July of 2016, and has grown into a huge phenomenon, primarily because the frustrating play-throughs make for really great comedy — even, sometimes, for the player themselves –but mostly for the viewing audience either over their shoulder or on-stream. The milestone was announced jointly by the one-person development studio, No Brakes Games, and the game’s publisher, Curve Digital.

“Human: Fall Flat’s journey has been, at times, confounding but never less than welcome,” said the game’s creator, Tomas Sakalauskas. “The idea that the game started out as a solo-development endeavour and now incorporates over two million players worldwide is amazing. I’ve always tried to listen to the fans and bring their ideas into the game where feasible and where it chimed with my original vision. Bob [the game’s original player character], I suspect, is similarly bowled over.”

Jason Perkins, Curve Digital’s Managing Director, said that the company was “thrilled” for Sakalauskas’ success. “Tomas has achieved success through exceptional hard work and by listening to the game’s community,” said Perkins. “It shows the potential of iterative design and how a strong voice can resonate with players in a crowded marketplace.”

Additionally, Sakalauskas is apparently on his way out of the IT business for good, thanks to the game’s success, which is obviously a little more than impressive for an indie game developed by one person. “Human: Fall Flat was my last chance at games development,” Sakalauskas told GamesIndustry.biz. “Before that I was making mobile games, so I spent two years with a team on a mobile racing game but I had to let the studio go because we ran out of money. If Human: Fall Flat did not [take off], I would have returned to business software development.” It looks like he’ll be working on new games in the future, or honestly, anything he wants from here on out.

Human: Fall Flat is currently available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

Source: DualShockers