Humble Bundle’s Latest Package Focuses On Old-School PC Classics

The team over at Humble Bundle has offered up some great packages over the past few months, including a Rockstar Games bundle that offered up multiple Grand Theft Auto games for a low price. But for its latest deal, it's taking things back to the old school, focusing on the return of many PC classics, which can be yours for just a few bucks.

The Classics Return bundle can be found here, and will be available over the next two weeks. By throwing down some moolah, you can get your hands on some classic adventures, while at the same time helping out Charity: Water, or another one if you feel like supporting a particular group.

Let's walk through the three tiers that are available with this bundle, and see what you can get for just a few dollars:

$1 or More

By paying for this tier, you'll get your hands on four adventures, including Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse, which serves as the latest entry in the long-running series; Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director's Cut, which is the spiritual successor to the classic SNES and Sega Genesis Shadowrun games; Shadowrun Returns, which also takes a nod to those classic 16-bit releases; and Tesla Effect, which should be right up the alley of classic Tex Murphy releases.

This tier also includes a Tesla Effect soundtrack and a ten percent discount to your first month of Humble Monthly. This month is especially worth it, as you get Dark Souls III and its expansions for a very reasonable price.

$7.98 or More

Along with the games above, you'll get your hands on four additional releases. First up is Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition, which provides yet another chapter in the popular series; Wasteland 2: Director's Cut – Standard Edition, which tells another chapter of the iconic post-apocalyptic series; Ages of Wonder III, which provides more classic fantasy for those that can't get enough of it; and Xenonauts, which serves as a spiritual successor to the classic XCOM games from the 1980's.

This tier also includes a Wasteland 2 soundtrack.

$15 or More

In addition to the games listed above, you'll get your hands on two more classics: Torment: Tides of Numenera, which is a follow-up to the hit Planetscape: Torment; and Dreamfall Chapters: The Final Cut, the latest entry in that popular series. Humble Montly subscribers will also receive a $2 wallet credit with this tier.

You've got a couple of weeks, so grab these deals while you can!