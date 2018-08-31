Humble Bundle Offering Sega Sale, Free Warhammer: Space Marine Game

If you’re looking to pick up some Sega classics for your PC this weekend, Humble Bundle has got the sale for you.

The company has introduced a site-wide sale where you can pick up a number of Sega’s games for a really great price, including recent releases like Vanquish and Bayonetta. But what’s more, if you act fast, you can get your hands on an action masterpiece free of charge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, which came out a few years ago and added an action-style touch to the series, can be yours at no charge. It’s being offered between now and September 1 at 10:00 AM PDT (approximately 36 hours), and all you have to do is sign up with a Humble account to acquire it. That’s it — Orc killing action can be yours on the house!

But if it’s deals you’re after, check out the following bargains below, including the just-released Two Point Hospital!

Two Point Hospital- $31.49

Total War: Warhammer- $14.99

Total War: Warhammer II- $44.99

Bayonetta- $6.79

Total War Rome II: Emperor Edition- $20.38

Valkyria Chronicles- $6.79

Total War Warhammer: Call of the Beastmen- $12.72

Total War Warhammer: Realm of the Wood Elves- $12.72

Aliens: Colonial Marines- $2.99

Puyo Puyo Tetris- $14.99

Total War Warhammer II: Rise of the Tomb Kings- $17.09

Vanquish- $6.79

Alien Isolation: The Collection- $12.49

Total War Warhammer: Norsca- $6.69

Sonic Mania- $14.99

Ultimate Warhammer 40,000 Collection- $46.49

Alien Isolation- $9.99

Sonic Forces- $19.99

Endless Space 2- $13.59

Company of Heroes 2: Master Collection- $9.99

Sonic Generations- $4.99

Total War Warhammer: The Grim and the Grave- $5.35

Total War: Attila- $11.24

Aliens vs. Predator Collection- $2.39

Dreamcast Collection- $7.49

Alpha Protocol- $1.49

Jet Set Radio- $1.49

Castle of Illusion- $5.09

Viking: Battle For Asgard- $1.49

Sonic Adventure 2- $3.39

Empire: Total War Collection- $8.74

Condemned: Criminal Origins- $5.08

Company of Heroes 2- $4.99

Tembo the Badass Elephant- $3.74

Sonic Lost World- $10.19

Crazy Taxi- $1.99

The Club- $2.99

NiGHTS Into Dreams- $1.49

Hell Yeah! Collection- $4.87

Space Channel 5 Part 2- $1.99

Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team- $2.49

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode II- $3.39

Sonic Adventure 2 Battle- $1.01

Renegade Ops Collection- $4.24

Binary Domain Collection- $5.43

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode I- $3.39

Sega Bass Fishing- $1.99

There’s more where that came from, so check the sale page and get yourself some great deals — and a freebie!