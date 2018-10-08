Humble Monthly Bundle Revealed, Includes ‘Hollow Knight’, ‘Hitman’ and More

We thought the October Humble Monthly PC game bundle was pretty good, featuring the likes of Overwatch and several hit indie titles. But the folks at Humble Bundle are just getting started, as November has a pretty good slate building up as well.

The company has revealed first details on its November 2018 bundle, and things are looking really good thus far with three big titles revealed, with four more set to arrive by November 2, which is the deadline for said bundle. Let’s take a look at the three games that are included thus far, which more than validate the $12 asking price to sign up for the monthly package:

Hitman: The Complete First Season

With Hitman 2 set to drop in November, the timeliness of including the first Hitman season in the bundle — with all its episodes included — couldn’t be better. You’ll guide Agent 47 across a number of missions, taking down key targets however he sees fit.

Hollow Knight

Team Cherry’s astounding Metroidvania style adventure can’t be beat, and the Humble Monthly bundle enables you to get your hands on the PC version that started it all. Guide a mysterious warrior across a dangerous world, taking down adversaries and eventually opening it up with new characters and discoveries.

7 Days To Die

Ready to take on a world filled with zombies? In The Fun Pimps’ open world adventure, you’ll take on all sorts of the undead while building up camps and defending them from attack. You’ll use a variety of tactics while trying to stay in one piece, so stay on your toes.

More than likely, the four remaining spots for the November bundle will be devoted to indie releases, though that still nicely balances the load for the $12 you’re paying for the bundle. Plus, when you invest in it, you don’t have to wait for the three aforementioned games — you can download them and play them today on Steam!

So if you want to sign up, head on over and check out Humble Monthly. You’ve got just over three weeks to sign up, so don’t miss this party! (Again, it’s only $12 a month to join and it’s loaded with value.)