Pokemon Go Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day – Dates, Bonuses & Event Ticket

Mega Kangaskhan first debuted in Pokemon Go in 2022, bringing a powerful set of attacks to take into Raid and Competitive battles. The Normal-type from the Kanto region will be available to catch in Raids during May, but only during the Raid Day event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon, Megas are more versatile in Pokemon Go. They can be used in a range of different events. Thanks to overhauls of the mechanics in recent years, they are more helpful than ever, especially when looking at upcoming events like the Crown Clash: Taken Over event that will be happening just after Mega Raid Day.

Below is everything players need to know to catch Mega Kangaskan while it is available during the May Mega Raid Day in Pokemon Go.

Mega Kangaskhan returns in an epic Raid Day event!



Enjoy bonuses such as up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs and an increased chance to encounter Shiny Kangaskhan from raids.https://t.co/Bd6zagGAcG pic.twitter.com/wmpnKKkSDu — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 16, 2025

The Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day in Pokemon Go will take place on May 3, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. During this time, Mega Kangaskhan will appear more frequently in Mega Raid Battles.

The Pokemon will have a CP ranging between 1405 to 1477 in normal weather, with Partly Cloudy Weather Boost increasing the CP from 1757 to 1847. The bump makes this particular catch a beast for competitive players.

Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day Bonuses

Players participating in the Mega Raid Day will have the chance to access a few useful bonuses. These include:

Mega Kangaskhan Featured Attack Stomp

Increased chance to find a Shiny Kangaskhan

Remote Raid Pass Limit of 20 from May 2 at 5 PM through May 3 at 8 PM PDT

Up to five bonus Raid Passes for spinning Gym Photo Disks

Can Mega Kangaskhan Be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Mega Kangaskhan is available as Shiny in Pokemon Go. During the event, there will be a boosted chance of encountering this hefty Normal-Type as Shiny. This gives players good odds of bumping into one.

Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day Event Free Timed Research Tasks & Rewards

During the Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day event, Trainers can grab a free Timed Research that will be active until May 3 at 5 PM local time. It is important to finish all tasks and claim each reward before the deadline, or they will be permanently lost. Below are all the tasks and rewards for the free Timed Research.

Task Reward Win 1 Raid Battle 2000 Stardust Win 2 Raid Battles 2000 Stardust Win 3 Raid Battles 2000 Stardust Win 4 Raid Battles 2000 Stardust Win 5 Raid Battles 2000 Stardust

Rewards for Completion: 10 Kubfu Candy, 2 Kubfu Candy XL, 1000 Stardust x2

Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day Paid Event Ticket Bonuses & Rewards

During the event, players can also purchase a Paid Event Ticket for 4.99 USD or the local equivalent. This ticket will offer Trainers a few additional bonuses that include:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Photo Disks

Increased chance of getting Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% XP Boost from Raid Battles

2x Stardust from Raid Battles

The bonuses will be active on May 3 from 2 PM to 5 PM. At this time, there does not appear to be any Special Research tethered to this ticket.

Is Mega Kangaskhan Good For Battling Giovanni?

As players prep for events in May, including the Pawmi Community Day and Crown Clash event, they will also be creating a team to tackle Giovanni in the upcoming Taken Over challenge. Giovanni is back with Dialga this time, after trainers had to take down Palkia in the previous Taken Over event.

Dialga is Steel/Dragon-type Legendary with popular moves like Metal Claw and Draco Meteor. It can also use Dragon Breath and Thunder in certain builds. Shadow Dialga is especially mean and won’t be easy to take down.

Mega Kangaskhan is a really good option for battling Giovanni’s Dialga, thanks to the moves Earthquake, Mud-Slap, Low Kick, Brick Break, and Power-Up Punch. Dialga takes extra damage from Ground and Fighting-type moves, making it extra fragile against hard-hitters like Mega-Kagaskhan.

The best build for the Taken Over event would be Fast Attack Low Kick, and Charged Attack Earthquake. This will allow players to deal consistent elevated damage throughout the match. Be sure to have Mega Kangskhan at a good level, and try to bring one with maxed stats for the best chance of beating Giovanni.

We would also recommend holding Mega Kangaskhan in your party until Dialga is called out, to ensure it has full health before challenging the Shadow Legendary during the peak of the battle.

The Mega Kangaskhan Raid day in Pokemon Go is the perfect opportunity to power up and get a high-level option before challenging events like Taken Over kick off. The Kanto Mega could also be helpful in other summer events, and having one with good stats and a Shiny coat of paint is never a bad idea for Trainers looking to keep an edge on opponents or during big community challenges.