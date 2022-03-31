Hyper Light Breaker Announced, First Trailer Revealed

✖

Hyper Light Drifter is getting a sequel with work on Hyper Light Breaker currently underway, developer Heart Machine announced this week. The reveal of this new game coincides with the six-year anniversary of Hyper Light Drifter, the stylish, acclaimed game released on a number of platforms since its debut. Heart Machine is developing the game with Gearbox Publishing on board to publish it, and alongside the reveal, we got the game's first trailer and some details about how it'll play compared to the first Hyper Light game.

As those who played the first might've expected, Heart Machine – the studio which also created the original – is handling Breaker a bit differently. Instead of being a 2D game like Drifter, Breaker will be 3D and will also support both single-player and co-op experience via online play. The game is planned for a Steam release in Spring 2023 where it'll first be available in early access.

You can check out the trailer below to get a first look at Hyper Light Breaker after it was revealed on Thursday.

Those who remember the first game fondly will also be pleased to hear that along with the original studio taking charge, Alx Preston, the creative director who worked on Drifter, is back for Breaker. Preston shared comments about the plans for the new game in a press release while looking back on the crowdfunding journey that brought Drifter to life.

"It's wild to think it's been six years since we released Hyper Light Drifter," Preston said. "The long journey from the dream project getting Kickstarted back in 2013 to now has been incredible. We feel deeply fortunate to be able to celebrate the franchise in this way. Crowdfunding for the game exceeded our wildest expectations, leading to millions of players from around the world falling in love with Hyper Light Drifter. Fans put their trust in us back then to deliver on the vision; we can't wait for our community to experience Hyper Light Breaker – it's a new path and culmination of everything we have learned over the past eight years of development at Heart Machine."

The Steam page for Hyper Light Breaker is already up, so be sure to keep an eye on it and the socials seen above to stay in the loop.