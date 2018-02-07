Latest Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition Trailer Shows Off What the Characters Can Do on the Switch

With Hyrule Warriors making its way onto the Nintendo Switch with the upcoming Definitive Edition, many fans of both the Legend of Zelda franchise and the Dynasty Warriors series are excited to take the blend of game styles with them on the go! Now those interested can get a closer look at what’s different with the upcoming Edition with a brand new trailer released by Koei Tecmo, seen above.

Several characters show off their moves, with a huge focus on Link and Zelda. Linkle, Cia, Volga, Lana, Impa, and Wizzro also make an appearance to show off their fighting chops! The cutscenes definitely look improved from their Wii U and 3DS counterparts, and the fighting mechanics look a bit smoother as well.

Nintendo fans will be able to see the changes for themselves soon when the Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition drops on March 22nd in Japan for the Nintendo Switch, and later this Spring for everyone else.

For more info on the game itself:A new, ultimate version of the exhilarating action game set in the Zelda universe will include every map and mission, plus all 29 playable characters from both the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game, along with all of the previous paid downloadable content. Play as Link, Zelda, Midna, Skull Kid and dozens more in action-packed battles at home or on the go. Additionally, the game includes new outfits for Link and Zelda based on the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game.

In other Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition news, did you check out our previous coverage regarding the amiibo support the game will offer?

The official Hyrule Warriors website has revealed that, along with the typical Amiibo supported by the game, Definitive Edition will also support select Breath of the Wild Amiibo, including Archer Link, Horseback Link and Zelda. There’s also a possibility that the game will support the Champion Amiibo that were introduced as well, though that hasn’t been finalized just yet.

We can’t wait to see for ourselves the differences between the new version and the original. The concept is a fun one, and definitely a title made better on the go!