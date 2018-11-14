Even ICE T Is Feeling the Game Crunch With Titles Like ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ and ‘Fallout 76’

This year has blessed us with many incredible titles and now that we are nearing the “prime” of gaming before the holiday season kicks off, many of us are suddenly perplexed by which game we should choose first! With Red Dead Redemption 2 having only recently released and Fallout 76 now available, even rapper / actor Ice T is feeling that crunch time.

Gamer Stuff: When Fallout 76 is out…. And you’re nowhere close to done with RedDead2 WTF! — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 14, 2018

Ice T is pretty vocal on his Twitter about his passion for gaming but his latest tweet can be felt by all. With many of us here at ComicBook nose deep into some of our own favorite adventures, including Fallout 76, we can feel that pain of the dilemma – but man, what a good problem to have. “There are just too many GOOD games to choose from.” Bummer, right?

I personally started following him religiously on social media when I spotted a Cayde-6 from Destiny 2 statue in a post about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The nerdy collector within just couldn’t let it go without saying anything and though I don’t think I’ll ever get to raid with him any time soon, it was a cool little moment in the name of Cayde. That, or I’m just stupidly obsessed with Destiny’s Hunter. Tomato, Tomahto.

Soooo … I see that Cayde 6 statue in the corner @FINALLEVEL … what class do you roll in Destiny 2 and would you raid with me? 👀 — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) October 14, 2018

As for both games mentioned, both are available now! Red Dead Redemption 2 is live on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with Fallout 76 now available on all platforms – including PC. There’s even more on the way, including new DLC for the record-breaking Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4, as well as the release of Battlefield V on all major platforms.

It’s a busy time of year but with it getting colder for many of us gamers, it’s the perfect time to chill out in our favorite sweatpants and game until our heart’s content!

