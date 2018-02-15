New Trailer for The Idolmaster: Stella Stage DLC is All About Hamburgers

The next DLC for The Idolm@aster: Stella Stage is headed to PS4 later this month, and ahead of its release, Bandai Namco Entertainment has published another trailer containing early looks at what the DLC will contain. While new costumes, songs and accessories have already been announced for the DLC, this trailer gets particularly western with staples of the way Japan views America, meaning that it’s going to contain a lot of cowboy costumes, and a ton of hamburger references. This would feel embarrassing if it weren’t so cute. Check out the trailer above!

The new trailer includes a few different new items and stages, including two new songs, titled “Ai LIKE Hamburger” and “Colorful Days”. Complimenting those additions are new sets and costumes, like the Hamburger Set, the previously-mentioned cowboy outfits, and the rainbow-colored outfits that compliment “Colorful Days”, known as the “Colorful New World” set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Otherwise, there’s nothing especially new — all of the available performers on the game’s current roster are still available to perform with, each with different variations of each available costume set. The latest Idolm@aster game is something of a showdown between two super-powered producers, and its up to the player to defend the groups of the underdog by beefing them up for great stage performancesthat will lead them to stardom. Here’s an idea of what’s in store for new players who might be picking the game up with the new DLC next week:

“Stella Stage” was the biggest concert in history at a super huge venue. The successful idols probably would have been talked about as legends, but because Takagi and Kuroi’s ideals were too different, the project came to a standstill and never happened. “Make the Stella Stage a huge success and give birth to legendary idols.” [765 Production president Junjirou] Takagi, who was unable to fulfill that dream, entrusts the protagonist (the player), who becomes the girls of 765 Production’s new producer, to do what he could not. [961 Production president Takao] Kuroi, on the other hand…

The all new The Idolm@aster: Stella Stage DLC (titled Vol. 05) debuts on February 22nd in Japan on the PlayStation 4.

Source: Gematsu