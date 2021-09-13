Marvel’s Wolverine Director Says Upcoming PS5 Game Will Be for Mature Audiences

The director of Marvel’s Wolverine, which is the newly-announced title from Insomniac Games that is in development for PlayStation 5, is said to be intended for mature audiences. This means that unlike Insomniac’s other series of Marvel games that center around Spider-Man, Wolverine is an experience that will likely be a bit more gruesome than what we have seen from the studio in the past.

News of this planned tone for Marvel’s Wolverine comes directly from Brian Horton, who is the title’s creative director at Insomniac. In a recent inquiry on social media, Horton was asked about whether or not Wolverine was being developed as a “big” game or if it would be more akin to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which was shorter in length compared to the original Marvel’s Spider-Man. Horton responded and said that Wolverine is very much going to be “full size” in comparison to Miles Morales. In addition, it’s being developed with a “mature tone” in mind.

Full size, mature tone — Brian Horton (@BrianHortonArt) September 12, 2021

Following this reveal from Horton, many fans were thrilled to hear that Insomniac is going down this route for Marvel’s Wolverine. While Spider-Man is a character that has more been created from his inception for all audiences, Wolverine is someone that has experienced some darker, more brutal storylines in his comic book history and other mediums. The film Logan, for instance, received an R rating when it was released back in 2017. As such, it stood to reason that a proper game centered around the iconic Mutant may have to be a bit more mature than before to appropriately give Insomniac the creative freedom to fully explore Wolverine.

While it’s nice to now have this guarantee from Horton, the one thing we still don’t know about is when Marvel’s Wolverine will be launching. For now, the only thing we know for certain is that whenever it does arrive, it will be exclusive to PlayStation 5.

How do you feel about Marvel's Wolverine now that we know that the game will likely be rated M when it does release?