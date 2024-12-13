Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Goes on Sale for First Time Since Release

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has gone on sale for the first time since its release. The new Indy game was released by MachineGames, the developer best known for the Wolfenstein series, and Bethesda back on December 9. How well the new Indiana Jones game is selling, is unclear, but it has been received well by both critics and consumers. Those that haven’t bought the game yet can now get it cheaper than it was available at release.

Unfortunately, for those on PS5, the game isn’t out yet so this deal is not relevant. It is also not relevant to Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X users because the discount is limited to PC. More specifically, it is limited to Steam. However, it does not come directly from Steam, but via third-party seller Fanatical.

Right now, Fanatical has Steam codes for the new Indiana Jones games for 16 percent off. This means rather than pay the normal $69.99 asking price, Steam users can grab Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for $58.79. That said, this deal is limited to supplies lasting. To this end, this deal could run dry very quickly given the demand for the game.

Part of the Indiana Jones canon, and set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is an action-adventure game meets immersive sim that currently boasts an 87 on Metacritic, a very strong return for MachineGames.

Those that decide to check it out now that it is on sale should expect about 12 to 20 hours of content on average. However, completionists will need closer to 30 hours with the new Indiana Jones game.

“Uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them—Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.”

“Despite the occasional frustration with pacing that’s remedied either by immersion, some altered settings, or forgoing stealth and sprinting through a Nazi camp, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the Indiana Jones game fans have been waiting for,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “There’s still more for me to do (and redo) in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but the methodical appreciation for the source material makes it evident that Indiana Jones games have found their home with MachineGames.”