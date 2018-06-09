Indivisible, Planet Alpha, and Phantom Doctrine All Get The E3 Trailer Treatment

It’s E3 season. And while E3 is defined by the biggest games, the biggest announcements, and the biggest reveals in industry, it also features many smaller, sometimes less glamorous, games.

Today, we have three brand-new trailers for three different games: Planet Alpha, Phantom Doctrine, and Indivisible, all promising titles, but far from show or headline stealers.

Planet Alpha

Planet Alpha, a beautiful alien world filled with mystery and danger. Pursued by relentless enemies, you must harness the power of night and day as you struggle to survive.

Marooned on an Alien World…

You have awoken on a strange alien world. Injured, alone and stranded you venture across this foreign land, navigating beautiful and varied terrain as you try to stay alive.

Power Over Night and Day

The world of Planet Alpha is affected by the solar cycle, and as you progress you’ll discover a unique gift – you can manipulate the time of day and use it to your advantage.

Unlock the Mysteries of Planet Alpha

Explore a unique world and piece together your story. What will you discover on Planet Alpha?

Planet Alpha is in development for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It is currently scheduled to release sometime later this year during Q3.

Phantom Doctrine

Phantom Doctrine is a strategic turn-based espionage thriller set at the peak of the Cold War. Drawing on a wide variety of influences and capturing the subtle intrigue of classic spy films, the game thrust the player into a mysterious world of covert operations, counterintelligence, conspiracy and paranoia.



As leader of a secret organization known only as The Cabal, you are charged with preventing a global conspiracy that seeks to pit leader against leader, and nation against nation. By carrying out secret missions, investigating classified files, and interrogating enemy agents, a sinister plot is uncovered. With the clock ticking, it must be thwarted in order to save the world from an unthinkable fate.

Phantom Doctrine is poised to release sometime this summer via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Indivisible

Created by Lab Zero Games, the developers behind the million-plus selling cult-favorite fighting game Skullgirls, Indivisible spans a huge fantasy world inspired by various cultures and mythologies. A classically-influenced RPG / platformer hybrid, Indivisible tells the tale of Ajna, a good-natured tomboy with a rebellious streak. Her life is thrown into chaos when her town is attacked, awakening a mysterious power in her – the ability to absorb certain individuals into her being. She embarks on a quest to confront the warlord who destroyed her home, uniting people from faraway lands along the way, and discovering new aspects of herself and her world in the process.

Indivisible is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac and Linux, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It’s currently slated to release sometime next year.

