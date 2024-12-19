Infinity Nikki Releases Free Gift for Players Following Backlash

Infinity Nikki players on Android, iOS, PS5, and PC have received a new free gift from developer Papergames following some backlash due to the inconvenience caused by some recent issues with the game. The news comes the way of the official Infinity Nikki X account, which confirms that a new update has been released today on December 19 alongside the release of Companion’s Day.

“Version 1.0 Exploration Season [Companion’s Day] has started today,” says Papergames. “Since the update, We’ve been receiving valuable suggestions and feedback from various channels. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

Piggybacking on this, the Infinity Nikki developer confirms the update has fixed various issues and improved optimization. This includes fixing an issue that was preventing players from obtaining their clothing pieces after purchasing the Timeless Echo outfit in the game’s store. To this end, those missing pieces of the outfit will receive said pieces via in-game mail.

In addition to this, Infinity Nikki players can now look forward to fewer crashes on “certain devices” while using the camera feature. This is the extent of the specificity on the crashes and devices impacted.

The announcement wraps up with Papergames noting that as a token of its apology, it is providing Diamond*100 to all players, with said compensation set to arrive in the the inbox Infinity Nikki players.

“Thank you once again for your understanding and support. We hope you enjoy your time with the animals in Florawish,” concludes the update from the official Infinity Nikki X account.

Infinity Nikki is available — for free, as a free-to-play game — via mobile devices, PC, and PS5. It released worldwide back on December 5, but has already quickly raced passed 10 million players, making it one of the biggest hits of 2024. It remains to be seen whether Papergames will be able to sustain this popularity and turn a profit on all the players checking out the otherwise free game.

