Get Your Hands On This Awesome Injustice 2 TriForce Collectible For Dirt Cheap

When Injustice 2 came out earlier this year, fans went into a frenzy, taking Superman, Batman and other combatants through their paces with a refined fighting engine and a few surprises via downloadable content, including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

However, one thing you might have missed is TriForce’s awesome Injustice 2: The Versus Collection. While it doesn’t include a copy of the game, the set comes with a cool bevy of collectibles, perfect for any die-hard fan’s gaming library. And now, you can get it for cheap.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amazon is offering the Versus Collection for the low price of $29.99 right now, and Prime members will be able to get free shipping to boot. This deal is likely only going to last a limited time, so fans may want to pounce on it.

Again, this doesn’t include a copy of the game, but it does come with some great collectibles. These include:

Premium Batman and Brainiac Statues: The Dark Knight and the Collector of Worlds go head-to-head and prepare for battle with two, highly-detailed collectable statues.

A game-accurate replica of these two DC legends, Batman stands at 9.02″ and Brainiac stands at 10.98″ (with tentacles).

Exclusive Lithographs: Own a piece of exclusive artwork showcasing Batman and Brainiac.

The Premium Packaging by itself looks pretty bad-ass, but these figures could make for some great bookends on your shelf, or you could always pit them against other figurines to make them look more intimidating. I mean, just look at Brainiac.

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.