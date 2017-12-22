Injustice 2 Latest Patch Fixes Many Of The Reported Fighter Issues

The latest patch for Injustice 2 is here and in addition to the usual gameplay bug fixes, it also addresses many of the player-reported issues concerning the roster of fighters. It’s not just tweaking what’s already there either,but the addition of a few new moves including that of the Legendary Multiverse Portals for Aquaman, Black Canary, and Harley Quinn.

Overall stability tweaks were also included in the latest patch, but update 1.14 was definitely more character driven:

General Gameplay fixes

General stability and Online stability improvements

Move list corrections and improvements to AI logic

Legendary Multiverse Portals are now available for Aquaman, Black Canary, Harley Quinn

Fixed an issue with some Multiverse Meta Challenges not correctly completing

Stage Specific Fixes

None

Character Specific Fixes

Atom – Fixed a bug that allowed Atom to block by holding back while Character Power was active

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

