‘Injustice 2’ Might Be Coming to Xbox Game Pass

A discount for the Xbox One version of Injustice 2 with a Game Pass-related message attached has Xbox owners thinking that the game will soon be added to Microsoft’s subscription program.

It was recently noticed that Injustice 2 listing in the Microsoft Store now has a discount available for Xbox Game Pass owners that knocks over $10 off of the game. While a discount itself wouldn’t be enough of a hint that it’s coming to Xbox Game pass, the discount specifically says that the game is “$23.99 with Xbox Game Pass.” This kind of discount is only ever available for games that are already in the Xbox Game Pass program, the savings being a way to spend less on the game if you choose to buy it before it’s eventually cycled out of the Game Pass catalog. Other Xbox Game Pass games like Rise of the Tomb Raider and The Elder Scrolls Online have similar discounts with both of those games already being in the Games Pass program, so there’s plenty of reason to believe that Injustice 2 will follow suit and be added to the growing list of games.

The discount doesn’t only apply to the game itself either. Injustice 2 has a collection of DLC that adds characters like Darkseid and Sub-Zero, and while not every item is discounted with the Game Pass offer, some of them are. Red Hood and Hellboy in particular are discounted right now with both of those DLCs currently priced at $4.19 as opposed to the normal $5.99 price.

This could be huge X Enhanced Injustice 2 Heading to Game Pass 👀 Awesome Game People 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ppa3xDnW6H — Jamie ♏️oran (@JamieMoranUK) August 18, 2018

Aside from already being an impressive fighting game stacked with superheroes and villains from the DC universe, the game also boasts an Xbox One enhancement for those who own the upgraded version of the console. It supports HDR, but there’s unfortunately no support for 4K displays.

If you haven’t played Injustice 2 yet, the Microsoft Store listing shares more details on the story and customization options found in NetherRealm Studios’ and Warner Brothers Interactive’s game.

EVERY BATTLE DEFINES YOU: With every match you’ll earn gear to equip, customize and evolve your roster.

A NEW THREAT RISES: Picking up where Injustice left off, Batman struggles against Superman’s regime, as a new threat appears that will put Earth’s very existence at risk.

THE BEST OF DC: Choose from the biggest DC Universe roster ever and battle across iconic locations in epic scale battles.

BUILT BY NETHERREALM: Developers of the best-selling and critically acclaimed MORTAL KOMBAT franchise.

It’s been speculated that an official announcement about Injustice 2 joining the Xbox Game Pass catalog will come during Gamescom, but Microsoft hasn’t hinted at that nor has it confirmed that the game’s coming to the subscription.