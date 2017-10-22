The Injustice Arcade Game Has Arrived – But It’s Far From What You’d Expect

A little while back, we reported on the news of a potential Injustice arcade game, which got a few players excited. After all, the idea of being able to beat up opponents with a Mortal Kombat-style arcade machine is more than enough for anyone to get excited over. Now that the game has arrived, however, you might want to keep something in mind – it isn’t quite what you would expect it to be.

Per this report from Arcade Heroes, Injustice Arcade has become widely available as an exclusive to the Dave and Buster’s chain, offering up a 55″ screen (not bezel, like usual arcade units) and featuring a light-up cabinet with a number of DC superstars on top of the marquee, including Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg – tying right in with the forthcoming Justice League film. (However, it does not use the actual actors from the film.)

A general release for the game is being planned, sometime in December or January, but it will have a smaller screen, and won’t feature the topper with the Justice League characters.

Now, what makes this game different is its control scheme. There are no joysticks, but only buttons where you execute attacks on your foes – working very similarly to the mobile game Injustice: Gods Among Us. In fact, it’s safe to note that the game is a port of the mobile game, though some fans may get into it.

The game has been modified to be more “family friendly”, including orange tips on guns to make them look less realistic (yes, really), as well as Lobo not “flipping the bird” like he does in the home version.

That said, though, there is a neat little collectible aspect to the game – cards. These are handed out after each session, with 200 unique cards to collect in all, featuring various heroes from the game, including The Flash, Harley Quinn and Green Arrow, along with oddball favorites like Static. They’re RFID tagged cards, available in Bronze, Silver and Gold categories, and there’s a possibility that Dave and Buster’s could be rolling out exclusive redemption prizes for said cards, though we’re still waiting for that program to be finalized.

For now, you can check out the game at your local Dave and Buster’s, if you’re curious. Otherwise, just stick with enjoying Injustice 2 at home on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.