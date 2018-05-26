Injustice, Batman, Mad Max: All 3 Under $10 in Limited Time Bundle

Become a legend in your own right with this incredible ‘Warner Legends Pack’ available over on Fanatical! Become ‘the Batman‘ or simply get your Mad Max on, the latest bundle offers three incredible games for an even more incredible price! DC fans will not want to miss this one!

According to Fanatical, “Explore the wastelands and build communities in third-person post-apocalyptic RPG Mad Max, glide through Gotham City as the Caped Crusader in the action open-world Batman: Arkham Origins and go up against some of DC Comic’s famous superheroes and villains in arcade-style fighter Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition – which also includes six new playable characters, over 30 new skins, and 60 new S.T.A.R. Labs missions.”

All three of the above titles have incredible scores on PC, making them worthwhile titles to scoop up. For a whopping 83% of total value, this deal is too good to pass up! Plus, they are digital codes, so the second you buy – you own!

Personally, I can’t recommend Mad Max enough. The open world RPG stayed true to the organic material while still providing a fresh gameplay experience for players to enjoy. Plus, the post-apocalyptic setting that one would expect from a Mad Max entry is so good, we can squint our eyes really tight and pretend it’s an updated Fallout. I can dream, OK!

For more about my personal recommendation:



“Become Mad Max, the lone warrior in a savage post-apocalyptic world where cars are the key to survival. In this action-packed, open world, third person action game, you must fight to stay alive in The Wasteland, using brutal on-ground and vehicular against vicious gangs of bandits. A reluctant hero with an instinct for survival, Max wants nothing more than to leave the madness behind and find solace in the storied “Plains of Silence.” Players are challenged with treacherous missions as they scavenge the dangerous landscape for supplies to build the ultimate combat vehicle.”

This deal is only available for a very limited amount of time, so don’t miss out! In fact, it ends in less than two days so shimmy on over to this link here and get your game on!