Insomniac Games Congratulates Sony On ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Golden Globes Win

The Golden Globes broadcast is still going on at the moment, but one big win was already confirmed tonight. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Animation’s dazzling take on the hero’s multiverse, took home the award for Best Motion Picture – Animated, a nod that many fans agree with. As a result, the studio has gotten a lot of congratulations on social media- and that includes a game studio that’s quite familiar with the web-slinger.

Insomniac Games, who produced the PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man game, took to Twitter to pat Sony Animation on the back for its well-received win of the award. “Congrats to our friends at Sony Pictures Animation on their Golden Globe win!” the company noted in its tweet.

The tweet has received over 2,800 likes thus far, with fans agreeing that it was a perfect fit. However, some couldn’t help but be smarmy with their replies.

Sony Pictures went from The Emoji Movie to Into The Spider-Verse, that’s an achievement if ever I’ve seen one — Paul Cag (@LordPauldemort) January 7, 2019

Congrats to our friends at Insomniac Games for not yet confirming when a Spider-Ham suit will be released for Spider-Man. — Terrorizing Insomniac with Spider-Ham (@MrNiceTweeter) January 7, 2019

But for the most part, they were supportive, and cheered on Sony to keep going. (Which hopefully they will.)

I want that movie in my possession so I can watch it 100 more times! — Tyler Holt (@tylerSLAM) January 7, 2019

It’s a good time to be a Spider-Fan — Luke Pickle (@mechwarrior07) January 7, 2019

Congratz Sony pictures keep it up — SikthyGames (@sikthygames) January 7, 2019

Insomniac Games is no stranger to award-winning, as Spider-Man has earned huge accolades across the board for its accomplishments- including our award for favorite video game studio and best game of 2018!

2018 was indeed a great year for Spidey, and who knows, 2019 could definitely follow suit, between Into the Spider-Verse‘s home video release, Spidey’s possible involvement in the Square Enix Avengers games, and maybe even the much rumored Marvel vs. Capcom 4. We’ll see what, ahem, swings our way.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters and you should totally see it.