International Game Developers Association Takes a Stand Against Mainstream Media, “Will Not Be Used as a Scapegoat”

Video games being used as a scapegoat for tragedies that occur in the world are nothing new. A lot of mainstream media loves to lay the blame on gamers and those that make the adventures we love. With the US President meeting with several game companies to “get to the root” of the issue, the International Game Developers Association is making their stance very clear.

The Association took to their Twitter account to draw a very clear line in the sand about the next wave of the blame game. With so many visible leaders taking note of gaming and its alleged role in the real world, they wanted to be make one point known: “We will not be used as a scapegoat.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s their full message, which can also be seen on their feed:

“Let’s be blunt on video games and gun violence – we will not be used as a scapegoat. The facts are very clear-no study has shown a causal relationship between playing video games and gun violence.

“The Supreme Court has already clearly established video games as protected free speech in Brown vs Entertainment Merchants Association. And the stereotype of gamers as disaffected teenage boys is simply untrue; 41% of the 150M + gamers in the United States are women, and more women over 35 play video games than boys under 18.”

“The United States plays the same video games as the rest of the world, but we’re unique in our problem with gun violence. Gamers come from all walks of life. We’re all genders, all ages. We’re teachers and students, parents and children.

“Overwhelmingly, we’re law-abiding citizens who agree with the majority of Americans who support reasonable gun control measures like stronger background checks, banning bump stocks and high-capacity magazines, and a minimum purchase age of 21 for all firearms.

Making video games-or any form of media-a scapegoat for consistently refusing to even CONSIDER the reasonable, rational firearm restrictions Americans want and deserve isn’t fooling anyone.”

“Making videogames—or any form of media—a scapegoat for consistently refusing to even CONSIDER the reasonable, rational firearm restrictions Americans want and deserve isn’t fooling anyone.”

With the meeting happening today with President Trump and many leaders in both gaming and the psychological field of study, this is definitely a passionate note to start on. What are your thoughts about the Association’s statement? What do you think will come out of the meeting occurring today? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it.