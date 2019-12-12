IRL Streamer Threatened By Knife-Wielding Mugger

Streaming can be a dangerous job. While it might not seem that way at first glance, some incidents have even turned tragic. As streamers expand into new territory, the likelihood of incidents caught on camera greatly increases. Whenever something is filmed live, the margin for error increases. Twitch IRL Streamer gogirl_tv found herself in a dangerous situation during a stream when a mugger accosted her and her team. The knife-wielding man stole a camera from the group, but was stopped by security, before relinquishing the stolen item. Fortunately, no one was harmed.

The incident occurred while the streamer was visiting Cape Town, Africa. In the video, the mugger comes on scene as the group rounds a street corner. When the mugger attempts to grab the camera, the member of the group attempts to stop him, but the mugger brandishes a knife before fleeing. gogirl_tv and her group then followed the mugger before encountering a security guard with the camera.

Videos by ComicBook.com

gogirl_tv’s typical streams involve things like cooking with her feet, or singing covers of songs like “Kryptonite” by Three Doors Down. She currently has more than 18,000 followers on Twitch. Ironically enough, the video of the mugging (and the subsequent pursuit to get the camera back) is now one of the most viewed clips on gogirl_tv’s Twitch channel.

IRL streaming is part of a growing segment of the Twitch community. Rather than streaming games, IRL streamers stream aspects of their everyday lives. It’s a way for up and coming artists to show off their creative abilities, including comedy, music and more.

While everything turned out okay for gogirl_tv and her team, some incidents during streams have turned tragic. For video game streamers, the threat of swatting is ever-present; in 2017, a man was killed in an incident police attributed to swatting. Swatting is the act of making a false call to the police in order to have a SWAT team sent to the streamer’s home during a stream. IRL streamers are less likely to deal with these types of incidents, but they do have to contend with the kinds of dangers we all might face, with the difference being that they can end up on camera.

Are you a fan of IRL streamers? Do you have a particular favorite on Twitch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!