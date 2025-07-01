It’s Tamashii Nations vs Hasbro With The Launch of This Cyclops Gamerverse Figure

The newest S.H.Figuarts action figure from Tamashii Nations marks the beginning of their Marvel Gamerverse line, which is surprising as it comes in the midst of Hasbro’s own Marvel vs. Capcom-inspired Gamerverse figure launch. The 6-inch scale figure is based on Cyclops as he appeared in games such as Marvel vs. Capcom and X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and includes multiple visor effects accessories so you can re-enact some of his most damaging attacks. You’ll also find multiple face plates and interchangeable hands as well as an Optic Blast background for display. Pre-orders are now live in the U.S. here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99 with free shipping and an estimated delivery set for January 2026. Read below for an official description.

S.H.Figuarts X-Men Cyclops (Gamerverse) Action Figure / $99.99 / Free Shipping pre-order at Entertainment earth

S.H.Figuarts X-Men Cyclops (Gamerverse) Action Figure: “CYCLOPS, the first leader of the X-Men, is the first entry to Marvel’s GAMERVERSE! Comes complete with the action abilities and movable structure S.H.Figuarts is known for, as well as various background and optional parts to recreate CYCLOPS’s optic blast at three different levels of strength! He also comes with a wealth of interchangeable expression parts, including one that recreates his optic blast leaking from his visor.”

Main body

4 pairs of interchangeable hands

2 interchangeable expression parts

Interchangeable visor (pulsing)

Interchangeable visor (optic blast)

Interchangeable visor (super optic blast)

2 types of fixed interchangeable neck parts

Paper background

As noted, Hasbro has been releasing their own Gamerverse figures that are inspired by the Marvel vs Capcom video games, and most launched as 2-packs. While it appears that Tamashii Nations has cornered the market on Cyclops, Hasbro has delivered figures that include Juggernaut, Captain America, Venom, Psylocke, Thanos, Wolverine, and Silver Samurai. There’s even a Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse Gargantos, an alien figure made up of 7 parts (and one eyeball accessory). Read below for a full list of Gamerverse figures complete with pre-order links.