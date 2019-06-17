Jump Force Screenshots Show Off Bakugo from My Hero Academia

Bandai Namco has released a new batch of screenshots to show off one of the newest characters who will be joining the manga fighter. Bakugo from My Hero Academia is poised to be added to the game as one of the Characters Pass fighters, and we now know what he’ll look like in-game. Bandai revealed the new screenshots and confirmed Bakugo’s announcement on Sunday, so expect to see the My Hero Academia character in your battles soon.

The screenshots found below give you an idea of what Bakugo and his abilities will look like now that the best boy of My Hero is coming, in Bandai’s words. No release date has been announced for Bakugo yet, but having the Characters Pass means you won’t have to worry about that since you’ll have him right when he’s available.

With Bakugo coming to the game, he’ll be the third character from My Hero Academia to be added. The first of those characters was Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of the series and a logical point to start at, while the second was All Might. The game and its cast of My Hero Academia characters has come a long way since last year’s E3 when Bandai Namco couldn’t say one way or another if the series would make an appearance in Jump Force, but considering how popular Deku and his buddies had become, it seemed inevitable that they’d be added.

“…Y’hear me?! I’m gonna… beat you all!” The #bestboy has been revealed for JUMP FORCE! Get Bakugo in the Characters Pass when he is released! https://t.co/tpmTsX45av pic.twitter.com/iZzpgjS4uQ — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 17, 2019

Bakugo was among the characters which were supposedly leaked several months ago ahead of their reveal. The list includes representation by everything from Yu-Gi-Oh! to Hunter x Hunter, and with many of the names already confirmed on the list, Bakugo’s reveal was expected. There are other characters from the list who haven’t been confirmed yet, though it just seems like a matter of time for now.

Jump Force and its Characters Pass that guarantees access to DLC characters are both available now, but there’s no word yet on when Bakugo will be released.